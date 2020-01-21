Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Raised to GBX 60

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target (down from GBX 220 ($2.89)) on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered Tullow Oil to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 93.71 ($1.23).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 52.80 ($0.69) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. The company has a market cap of $749.00 million and a PE ratio of 5.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.87. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35).

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

