Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of TRQ opened at C$1.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$278.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.0692045 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

