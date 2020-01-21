Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Twin Disc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Twin Disc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 million, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.65 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 4,000,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

