Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Twitter’s analysis:

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Aegis downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Shares of TWTR opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $52,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,661 shares of company stock worth $2,142,740 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.