Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Given New GBX 1,687 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ULE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,054.63 ($27.03).

Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 2,268 ($29.83) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,144.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,031.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99.

In other news, insider Daniel Shook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($26.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,225 ($66,068.14).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

