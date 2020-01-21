UMB Financial (UMBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect UMB Financial to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other UMB Financial news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $258,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,060 shares of company stock valued at $802,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMBF. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

