Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. Uniper has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

