United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.09.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR opened at $93.13 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.