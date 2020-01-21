United Utilities Group’s (UU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 888.30 ($11.69).

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 999 ($13.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 934.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 844.77. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 989 ($13.01). The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total transaction of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

