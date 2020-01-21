Univest Financial (UVSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter. Univest Financial had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $788.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. Univest Financial has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $27.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on UVSP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

