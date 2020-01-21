USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Truck currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of USAK stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $20.93.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Truck will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in USA Truck by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in USA Truck by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in USA Truck by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in USA Truck by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.