Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after buying an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,630,000 after purchasing an additional 332,680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462,447 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 205,032 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 459,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $93,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.45.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,450 shares of company stock worth $8,670,071. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $242.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.05 and its 200-day moving average is $221.69. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

