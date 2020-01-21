Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,250,000 after purchasing an additional 539,938 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

