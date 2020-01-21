Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $185.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $185.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.