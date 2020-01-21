Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,045 Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 1,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 490.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.84. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.01. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.51 and a 12-month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

