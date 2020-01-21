Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for 1.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $3,324,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $16,909,591.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $255,099.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,185 shares of company stock valued at $77,782,791. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.