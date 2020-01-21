Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,249 Shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elmira Savings Bank were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 61.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESBK stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

