Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,995 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $272.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

