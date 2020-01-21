Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Takes $705,000 Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 46,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 9,782,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after buying an additional 164,420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 309,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 76,674 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000.

BAR stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

