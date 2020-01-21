ValuEngine Lowers BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

