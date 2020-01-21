ValuEngine Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,548,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after buying an additional 81,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after buying an additional 399,444 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,518,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after buying an additional 424,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,480,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,340,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.