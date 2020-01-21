Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $44.43. 2,395,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,994,075. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

