Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) is Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 741,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $47,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

