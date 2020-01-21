Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.57.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 0.92. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $65.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $225,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.