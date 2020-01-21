Verge Price Tops $0.0039 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Bitfinex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Verge has a market cap of $62.32 million and approximately $931,838.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00665130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000916 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007770 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00033467 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,152,663,159 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Huobi, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Graviex, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, BiteBTC, Bitbns, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Binance, Crex24, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.