Verint Systems Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verint Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

VRNT opened at $58.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verint Systems has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $63.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

