Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the quarter. WABCO makes up 3.6% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in WABCO by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in WABCO by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in WABCO by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $50,036.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,721.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hartzer Brian 204,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WBC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.46. 3,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.09 and a 52 week high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.62). WABCO had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.40 million. Research analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. WABCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.08.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

