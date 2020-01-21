Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.83 Million in Netfin Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFINU)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netfin Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFINU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,045,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Netfin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netfin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000.

Netfin Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. Netfin Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial banking, trade finance, online payments and banking, and telecommunications.

