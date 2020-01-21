Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.56 Million in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSPKU)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSPKU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,018,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,080,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,027,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,018,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPKU remained flat at $$10.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16.

About Silver Spike Acquisition

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

