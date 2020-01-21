Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Tuscan makes up approximately 1.1% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tuscan were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,069,000.

OTCMKTS THCBU remained flat at $$10.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Tuscan Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

