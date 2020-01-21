Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Shares of CHPMU stock remained flat at $$10.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. 300,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,190. CHP Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

