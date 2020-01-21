VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. VF has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VF will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

