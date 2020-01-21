VF (VFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VF (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to release its Q3 2020 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect VF to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. VF has set its FY20 guidance at $3.32-3.37 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect VF to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.50. VF has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush cut VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.42.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

