Volution Group (LON:FAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FAN has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.67 ($2.78).

FAN opened at GBX 235 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 195.95. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The stock has a market cap of $465.03 million and a P/E ratio of 25.54.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

