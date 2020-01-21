Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $511.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.47. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.