Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €63.78 ($74.16) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a one year high of €97.92 ($113.86).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

