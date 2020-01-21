Warburg Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €35.60 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €35.60 ($41.40) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FPE. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.05 ($43.08).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €37.60 ($43.72) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.66. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

