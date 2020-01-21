Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €75.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €75.00 ($87.21) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.00 ($63.95).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €46.67 ($54.27) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12-month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

