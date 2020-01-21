Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 116.98 ($1.54) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 113.50 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $281.34 million and a P/E ratio of 15.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman bought 47,348 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63). Also, insider Stephen Barrow bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($142,067.88).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

