Washington Federal Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Federal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 37,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.