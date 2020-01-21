Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (GVDNY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS: GVDNY) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2020 – GIVAUDAN SA/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

1/14/2020 – GIVAUDAN SA/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2020 – GIVAUDAN SA/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/8/2020 – GIVAUDAN SA/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

1/7/2020 – GIVAUDAN SA/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – GIVAUDAN SA/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/24/2019 – GIVAUDAN SA/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – GIVAUDAN SA/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/13/2019 – GIVAUDAN SA/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/11/2019 – GIVAUDAN SA/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/6/2019 – GIVAUDAN SA/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/3/2019 – GIVAUDAN SA/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $63.71.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

