Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ: LBRDK):

1/18/2020 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

1/4/2020 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

1/2/2020 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $131.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.60 and a 200-day moving average of $112.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.