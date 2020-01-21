Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

DHC opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 44.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,463,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 123,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

