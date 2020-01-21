William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $369.06 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $207.15 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.42.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,870.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

