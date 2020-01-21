William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of TRHC opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $68.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $222,512.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 777,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,497,073.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $402,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares in the company, valued at $38,424,327.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,313 shares of company stock worth $4,112,586 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

