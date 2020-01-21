William Hill (LON:WMH) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on the gambling company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 285 ($3.75).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMH. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded William Hill to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 258 ($3.39) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 220.62 ($2.90).

LON:WMH opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.36) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

