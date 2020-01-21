Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.41.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

