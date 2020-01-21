WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON: MRW):

1/10/2020 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/7/2020 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – WM Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to an “underperform” rating.

12/16/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/10/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

11/29/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of LON MRW opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.47) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

