WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was upgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WPX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

WPX opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.28. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 711,859 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 98,293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 120,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 27,573.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 747,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 744,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

