Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 255.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.48.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 348,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 81,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

